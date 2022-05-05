Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens are being recalled for possible fire and burn hazards. These items can overheat. The air fryers were sold at Best Buy stores. The importer is Best Buy Purchasing LLC of Richfield, Minnesota. The air fryers were manufactured in China.

There were 635,000 of these units sold in the United States, and 137,000 sold in Canada. Best Buy has received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the air fryer or air fryer ovens catching fire, burning, or melting. There are seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child’s leg.

The recalled products include Insignia Air Fryers, including Insignia Analog Air Fryers and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens. The models numbers are NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1, and NS-AFO6DSS1. A rating label on the bottom of each unit has the brand name INSIGNIA and the model number. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CPSC web site.

The air fryers and air fryer ovens have cooking chamber capacities ranging from about 3.4 quarts to 10 quarts. The air fryers have plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes. They were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at the Best Buy website, as well as through eBay, from November 2018 through February 2022 for between $30.00 and $150.00

If you purchased any of these air fryers or air fryer ovens, stop using them immediately. You can register online at the Insignia Air Fryer recall web page, or call Best Buy to arrange a return and a refund through a pre-paid shipping box and label. Best Buy is also contacting all known purchasers of these air fryers directly. Do not return the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens to a Best Buy retail store.