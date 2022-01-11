Iowa Smokehouse Beef Sticks Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Iowa Smokehouse Beef Sticks are being recalled for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Abbyland Foods of Abbotsford, Wisconsin.

About 14,976 pounds of the beef sticks are recalled. They were produced between November 15, 2021 and November 17, 2021. The recalled product is 2 pound clear plastic packages containing Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks. The sell by dates of 11/15/2022 or 11/17/2022 are printed on the label. The sticks have the establishment number 1633B stamped on the package below the sell by dates. They were sold nationwide at the retail level.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about cheese in the product. FSIS thinks that some of this product could be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. The USDA is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm has notified its customers about this recall and that the product is no longer available for purchase. If a retail distribution list is produced, it will be posted on the recall site.

If you purchased Iowa Smokehouse Beef Sticks with those sell by dates and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.