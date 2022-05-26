Jack & Olive Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box Recalled For Salmonella

by

Jack & Olive Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box and Created Fresh! Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall is being issued because the product contains the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter to Go cup that has been recalled because of a Salmonella outbreak linked to Jif products. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Bix Produce Company of Little Canada, Minnesota.

The recalled products have a seven day shelf life and were sold regionally in retail settings. They include Jack & Olive Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box that is packaged in a 5 ounce clear plastic package. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 46709 00570 6. The use by date range is 4/18/2022 – 5/31/2022. This product was sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

Also recalled is Created Fresh! Egg and Cheese Curds Snack box, also packaged in 5 ounce containers. The UPC number is 8 46709 00570 6, and the best if used by date range is 4/18/2022 – 5/31/2022. This product was also sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota. The sell by date is on the bottom of the individual package.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.