CDC Weighs In On Jif Peanut Butter Salmonella Outbreak

The CDC is weighing in on the Salmonella outbreak linked to some types of Jif peanut butter, which has sickened at least 14 people in 12 states. Two people have been hospitalized. A recall of several types of the peanut butter has been issued.

The case count by state is: Arkansas (1), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Missouri (1), Ohio (1), North Carolina (1), New York (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (2), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). The patient age range is from less than one to 85. Illness onset dates are from February 17, 2022 through May 1, 2022. Of six people who gave information to investigators, two have been hospitalized, for a rate of 33%, which is high for a Salmonella outbreak.

The true number of people sickened is likely much higher than this. Most people who contract Salmonella food poisoning do not see a doctor and recover on their own. Epidemiologists use a multiplier of 30.3 for Salmonella outbreaks, so there could be more than 400 sickened.

In interviews with public health officials, five out of five people said they ate peanut butter the week before they got sick. Four said they ate Jif brand. Two reported eating Jif Creamy Reduced Fat peanut butter, one person ate Jif Natural Creamy Low Sodium peanut butter, and one person said they ate Jif Natural Creamy peanut butter.

Whole genome sequencing shows that samples from patients are closely related genetically to a sample that was collected in 2010 from the environment at J.M. Smucker Company’s facility in Lexington, Kentucky. That is where some Jif brand peanut butter is produced.

J.M. Smucker recalled some of their peanut butter on May 20, 2022. You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site. The lot code numbers range from 1274425 through 2140425. The series “425” is at the end of the first seven numbers.

This product has a very long shelf life, so make sure you check any Jif peanut butter you have at home to make sure it is not part of this recall. If you do have it, throw it away. Then wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the peanut butter using hot, soapy water. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pan and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor because you may be part of this outbreak.