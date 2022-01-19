Jetfuel Diuretic Recalled For Undeclared Milk Allergen

by

Jetfuel Diuretic is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is World Health Products LLC of Monroe, Connecticut.

The GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic was sold through the GAT Sport online store, through Amazon, and also in retail stores nationwide. The recalled products include GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic in 90 count bottles, with lot number 2003609 and expiration date 6/2023 printed on the label. The same product with lot number 2003610 and expiration date 5/2023 is also recalled. You can find the lot number and expiration date on the bottom of the container in the bottom center of the panel.

The recall was started because a Medium-Chain Triglycerides oil powder ingredient used to make the product contains an undeclared milk allergen.

If you are allergic to milk or have lactose intolerance and purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw the item away in a sealed package, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.