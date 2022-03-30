Jimel’s Bakery Baked Goods Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Jimel’s Bakery baked goods are being recalled in Manitoba, Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This problem is due to possible rodent infestation. Illnesses have been reported to the company that may be associated with the consumption of these products. Jimel’s Bakery and Food Products is the recalling firm. They are located at 471 Bannatyne Avenue in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. All units sold up to March 22, 2022 are included in this recall. And all of these products are Jimel’s Bakery brand.

The Jimel’s Bakery baked goods that are included in this recall are: Bibingka (Rice Cake) with UPC number 0 97415 00052 7, 810 gram packages of Chicken Asado Siopao (Chicken Steamed Bun) with UPC number 0 97415 00002 2, Chicken Empanada with UPC number 0 97415 00017 6, 450 gram packages of Ensaymada (Brioche) with UPC number 0 97415 00024 4, 330 gram packages of Hopia Baboy with UPC number 0 97415 00010 7, and Kutsinta, with UPC number 0 97415 00055 8.

Also recalled are 600 gram packages of Monay Putok with UPC number 0 97415 00060 2, 650 gram packages of Monay (White Bread) with UPC number 0 97415 00005 3, 570 gram packages of Pan de Coco (Coconut Bun) with UPC number 0 97415 00021 3, 600 gram containers of Pandesal (Dinner Roll) with UPC number 0 97415 00004 6, 600 gram packages of Pinagong with UPC number 0 97415 00013 8, and 810 gram packages of Pork Asado Siopao (Pork Steamed Bun) with UPC number 0 97415 00001 5.

Finally, Pork Empanada with UPC number 0 97415 00017 6 is recalled, along with Puto Pao with UPC number 0 97415 00057 2, 510 gram packages of Spanish Bread with UPC number 0 97415 00018 3, 510 grams containers of Swiss Ube (Yam) with UPC number 0 97415 00008 4, 850 gram packages of Tasty (White Bread) with UPC number 0 97415 00007 7, and other baked goods purchased at the bakery.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.