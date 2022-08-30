Keswick Creamery Cheeses Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Keswick Creamery at Carwrock Farm LLC is recalling various types of cheeses for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. This creamery is located at 114 Lesher Road in Newburg, Pennsylvania.

The cheese was distributed at Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, D.C.; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The cheeses are labeled as from Keswick Creamery, with the cheese name on the label.

The recalled cheeses include:

Calverley Cheese in 4 ounce to 12 ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Vulkwin’s Folly Cheese in 4 ounce to 12 ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Havarti Cheese in 4 ounce to 12 ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Vermeer Cheese in 4 ounce to 12 ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Wallaby Cheese in 4 ounce to 12 ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Cider Washed Tomme Cheese in 4 ounce to 12 ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Feta cheese in 4 ounce to 12 ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Whole Milk Ricotta, 8 ounce and 16 ounce clear deli container, expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/18/22

Bovre Cheese (plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry and honey), 8 ounce clear deli container, expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/22/22

Quark Cheese (plain and dill and onion), 8 ounce and 16 ounce clear deli container, expiration dates 7/7/22, 8/4/22, 8/25/22

This recall was triggered as a result of routine sampling conducted by the FDA that found some of the finished cheeses contained the pathogen. Production and distribution has ceased as the company and the FDA investigate what caused this problem.

If you purchased any of these cheeses, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.