Klein Foods Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge Recalled For Salmonella

Klein Foods Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. This information was not posted on the FDA’s recall page, but was on the FDA’s Access Data system. There are fifteen 1/2-pound (227 gram) boxes of the fudge that are being recalled. The recalling firm is Klein Foods of Marshall, Minnesota.

This type of recall notice does not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported in association with the consumption of this product. The Klein Foods Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge was sold at the Walnut Grove Mercantile in Marshall, Minnesota. The code for this product is 224025A (4/25/2022).

If you bought this fudge, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a double bagged or sealed container inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so no animals or people can access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product. It’s also a good idea to clean the area where you stored the fudge with soap and water.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can take six hours to six days to appear. Most people experience a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. If you are experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.