Kroger Aspirin and Ibuprofen Recalled For No Child Resistant Packaging

Kroger aspirin and ibuprofen are being recalled for lack of child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. This poses a risk of poisoning young children get ahold of these products. About 209,430 bottles are being recalled. The importing firm is Time-Cap Labs of Farmingdale, New York for the ibuprofen. Both products were distributed by The Kroger Company of Cincinnati, Ohio. The aspirin was made in the U.S. and the ibuprofen was manufactured in India.

The Kroger aspirin ia packaged in bottles with green and yellow labels that state “Kroger, Low Dose, Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release Tablets / Pain Reliever, 300 enteric coated tablets..” the bottle has a green continuous thread gear closure. The Kroger ibuprofen has a blue and white label that states, “Kroger, Ibuprofen, Capsules, 200 mg Pain Reliever / Fever Reducer, 160 softgels.” The bottle has a blue continuous thread gear closure. The UPC number for the aspirin is 0004126001295 with lot numbers A077J, F032H, F035H, J011H, and K031H. The UPC number for the ibuprofen is 0004126001298 and the lot numbers are FH1163, C11044, C11047, C11064, C11065, C11079, and C11084.

These products were sold nationwide. The aspirin was sold at Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Food 4 Less, FoodsCo, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food And Drug, Fry’s Marketplace, Fry’s Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, Smith’s, and Smith’s Marketplace stores nationwide from August 2021 through March 2022 for about $5. The ibuprofen was sold at Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food And Drug, Fry’s Marketplace, Fry’s Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, Quality Food Center (QFC), Ralph’s, Ralph’s Fresh Fare, Smith’s, and Smith’s Marketplace stores nationwide from July 2021 through March 2022 for between $12 and $16.

If you purchased either of these products, immediately store them in a safe location away from children. Contact Kroger for information about how to properly dispose of the product and get a refund.