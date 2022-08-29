La Guadalupana Foods Chicken and Pork Products Recalled

by

La Guadalupana Foods chicken and pork tamale products are being recalled because they may contain milk that is not declared on the label. These products were made with FDA-regulated corn starch that was recalled for undeclared milk. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. More products may be added to this recall. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled products are all La Guadalupana Foods brand. They were shipped to warehouse, distributor, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. You can see product labels at the USDA web site.

The recalled items include Chicken Tamale Wrapped in Corn Husks in 15 pound boxes with lot codes 08122, 08322, 09822, 10422, 11222, 13122, 15922, 17322, 17922, 19522, 20722, 20822, and 21522; Hot Chicken Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks (Pollo Verdes Cocidos) in 21.875 pound boxes with lot codes 08122, 08322, 08922, 09822, 10422, 11222, 13122, 14722, 15222, 15922, 16622, 17922, 19522, 20122, 20722, and 21522; and Hot Chicken Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks (Pollo Verdes Cocidos) in 10.9375-lb boxes with lot codes 08122, 08322, 08922, 09522, 09822, 10422, 11222, 11922, 13122, 14722, 15222, 15922, 17322, 17922, 19322, 19522, 20122, 20722, 21422, 21522, and 21722.

Also recalled are Hot Pork Tamales 4 Pack in 8.750-lb boxes with lot codes 10322, 15322, and 18122; Hot Chicken Tamales 4 pack in 8.750-lb boxes with lot codes 08322, 09522, 09822, 11222, 14722, 15222, 17922, 19522, 20722, and 21722; Hot Pork Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks in 21.875-lb boxes with lot code 10322; and Hot Chicken Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks in 15-pound boxes with lot code 19522.

If you bought these items and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw the products away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.