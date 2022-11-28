Lebby Dark Chocolate Chickpeas Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Lebby Dark Chocolate Chickpeas are being recalled in Canada because they contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Ecoideas Innovations Inc. The product is a type of candy or snack.

The recalled product is Lebby Dark Chocolate Chickpeas Snacks that is packaged in 99 gram bags. The bags are light brown with a picture of the product on the front. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 55684 00623 3. The best by dates and lot number combinations are: BEST BY: 20 JAN 2023 and LOT NO: 817080; and BEST BY: 12 DEC 2023 and LOT NO: 826972. The candy was sold nationally at the retail level.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The government is making sure that the company is removing this product from the market so it is no longer available for purchase.

If you bought this product, and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.