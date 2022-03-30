Liberty Fruit Company Cantaloupe Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Liberty Fruit Company cantaloupe that is packaged in fruit trays branded Carol’s Cuts is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Liberty Fruit Company.

The recalled fruit trays were sold at the consumer and foodservice levels. They were distributed to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska. the organization’s have been contacted by the company. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The recalled consumer products are packaged in clear plastic containers in 4 ounce, 8 ounce, 16 ounce, and 32 ounce sizes. The foodservice containers are in 5 pound packages. The products that contain Liberty Fruit Company cantaloupe include Fruit Medley, Fruit Tray, Fruit Salad, Cantaloupe Chunks, Hawaiian Blend, and Melon Medley. The expiration dates for these products range from 3/21/2022 to 3/26/2022.

The products are marketed under the brand names Liberty Fruit Company and/or Carol’s Cuts. The UPC numbers stamped on the product labels are 886810710052, 886810710250, 886810710076, 886810710120, 886810710014, 886810710069, 886810060560, 886810060591, 886810060546, 886810710403, 886810710410, 886810710793, 886810710502, 886810710762, 886810710724, 886810974263, 886810710809, 886810731002, and 886810731019.

The recall was issued when the potential for contamination was found during a routine sample collection and analysis conducted by the FDA.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.