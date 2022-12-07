LIDL Favorina Advent Calendar Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

LIDL Favorina Advent Calendar is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is LIDL USA of Arlington, Virginia.

The recalled product is LIDL Favorina Advent Calendar, which contains premium chocolates with a creamy filling that is packaged in 8.4 ounce containers. They were sold at LIDL stores between October 12, 2022 and December 5, 2022. The calendars have a best if used by year of 2023, and have a barcode number 4056489516965. You can see more pictures of this recalled item at the FDA web site.

The problem was discovered during routine testing performed by LIDL. The company has removed this product from store shelves and is asking consumers to return it. You can return the product without a receipt.

If you purchased this chocolate Advent calendar, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella illness usually take six hours to six days to appear after infection. Most people suffer from headache, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. While most people recover without medical care, some can become ill enough to require hospitalization.