Market Day Krabbycakes Recalled For Undeclared Shrimp

by

Market Day Krabbycakes are being recalled because they may contain shrimp and carmine color. Anyone who is allergic to shrimp could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Carmine color is made from cochineal insects and can cause allergic reactions. Both ingredients must be listed on the product label. The recalling firm is Market Day Local Inc. of Whitefish, Montana.

There is no word on any reactions or possible illnesses related to the consumption of this product. This recall is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page where such information is not provided.

The recalled product is Market Day Krabbycakes that are packaged in 40 ounce (2.5 pound or 1.13 kg) containers. The item number is 803320R, and the UPC number that is printed on the label is 51497 14360. The product is made with “Light panko breadcrumbs blended with snow crab meat, fresh cream & real butter with seasonings,” according to the label. This product is sold frozen. The product has best by dates of 05/10/2023 and earlier. About 840 bags of this product are included in this recall.

The Krabbycakes were sold in these states: California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin at the retail level.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to shrimp and/or carmine food dye, do not eat it. You can throw the Krabbycakes away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.