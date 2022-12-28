Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is World Variety Produce, Inc.

This item was sold in retail stores in the produce department in these states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The product is a type of snack that is shaped like pasta wheels.

The recalled item is Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros that is packed in a clear plastic 12 ounce (340 gram) bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0-45255-15273-9. No expiration date or use by date was included in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take the product back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

A food allergy can begin at any time in life with no warning. Typical symptoms of a wheat allergy include swelling, itching, and irritation of the mouth or throat, hives and itchy skin, headache, congestion, cramps, diarrhea, and nausea, and difficulty breathing.