Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Methanol

by

Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer is being recalled because it may contain methanol. The recalled products are The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% Star Wars, and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68%. FDA testing found the presence of benzene in the Mandalorian product, and methanol in the Mickey Mouse product. Both products were imported by Best Brands and were produced by a third party manufacturer. No reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Best Brands Consumer Products.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to this chemical can occur through inhalation, through the mouth, and through the skin. It can cause leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow. Substantial exposure to methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, seizures, coma, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, and death. Young children can accidentally ingest these products, and others may drink them as an alcohol substitute.

The company was informed of testing results by the FDA in late February 2022. They investigated and found that both of these lots were produced in April and May 2020 and were removed from sale in April 2021 for unrelated commercial reasons.

The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer is available in green and blue Star Wars formulations. The Micky Mouse Hand Sanitizer is in blue formulation. Both are used to help reduce microorganisms on the skin when soap and water are not available.

The Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer in blue is in a 2.11 fluid ounce bottle, with the MFG Lot number 20D21 and the expiration date of 6/30/2022. The NDIC number is 74530-013-02. The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer is in blue and green color, also in 2.11 fluid ounce bottles. The MFG Lot number is 20E21 and the expiration date is 9/30/2022. The NDIC number is 74530-012-02. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased either of these hand sanitizers, stop using them immediately. Dispose of them according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal system. If you have experienced adverse reactions after using these products see your doctor. You can report those reactions to the FDA through their FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.