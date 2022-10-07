Milk Chocolate Banana Babies Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

Milk Chocolate Banana Babies made by Diana’s Bananas are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts runs the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Diana’s Bananas of Chicago, Illinois.

The voluntary recall was issued when the company discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanut butter. The recalled product is Diana’s Bananas Milk Chocolate Banana Babies that are dipped frozen bananas. They are sold in 10.5 ounce packages. The blue box is marked with a best if used by date of C 08 25 23 on the top of the pull tab. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 7-43490-00010-4.

The product was distributed to six specific retailers/distributors: Stater Brothers in San Bernardino, California; Albertsons/Safeway stores in Irvine, California; Kroger in Syracuse, Utah; Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan; UNFI in Iowa City, Iowa; and UNFI in Ridgefield, Washington.

If you purchased that product with that specific UPC number and best by date and are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.