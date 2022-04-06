Ming Xiang Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Ming Xiang Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these mushrooms. The recalling firm is Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd.

The mushrooms were sold in British Columbia and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recalled product is Ming Xiang Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 200 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 847108 270063. All units sold up to and including April 4, 2022 are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has started, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be informed through postings on the CFIA web site. The government is making sure that this product is being removed from the marketplace and is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away after first double bagging them in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the mushrooms.