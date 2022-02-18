Similac, Alimentum and EleCare Baby Formula Recall

by

Abbott Nutrition has issued a baby formula recall for Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare after four illnesses were reported among infants who consumed them. The Cronobacter and Salmonella illnesses were reported from three states, MN (1), OH (1), TX (2). between September 6, 2021, and December 18, 2021

Three of the infants developed Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one of them contracted a Salmonella Newport infection. All were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cronobacter illnesses are rare but can be deadly for newborns because they can cause sepsis and meningitis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For infants, symptoms of sepsis or meningitis include a pinprick rash, blotchy skin, high fever, shivering, fatigue, rapid breathing or difficulty breathing, unusual grunting sounds, refusal to feed, stiff jerky movements or a very floppy body, irritability, diarrhea, cold hands and feet.

If your infant has these symptoms, seek medical help right away.

The recalled products, all made at the company’s facility in Sturgis, MI, can be identified by the number on the bottom of the container. The first two digits of the number will start with the numbers 22 through 37, contain K8, SH, or Z2, and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after.

The recall does not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas. Nor does it include any liquid formulas, powder formulas and nutrition products manufactured at other Abbott facilities.

In its recall announcement tonight, Abbott said that it conducts extensive quality checks on each completed batch of infant formula, that all finished products are tested for Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella Newport and other pathogens, and products must test negative before they are released for distribution.

The company acknowledged that, as stated by the FDA in its investigation announcement tonight, Cronobacter sakazakii was found during testing at Sturgis, MI, facility. Abbott said the positive tests were swabbed from non-product contact areas. The FDA said its investigators found “adverse inspectional observations” and that a review of the firm’s internal records indicated “environmental contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii and the firm’s destruction of product due to the presence of Cronobacter.”