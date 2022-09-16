M&M Food Market Prime Rib Beef Burgers Recalled For Wheat

by

M&M Food Market Prime Rib Beef Burgers are being recalled because they contain wheat, which naturally contains gluten, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease or is sensitive to gluten could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions or adverse events have been reported in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd.

The recalled product is M&M Food Market Prime Rib Beef Burgers that are packaged in 852 gram containers. The code on the product label is 195 2, and the UPC number stamped on the label is 6 61815 01672 5. They were sold in Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Quebec at the retail level.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw the product away in a sealed bag inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with little or no warning. Symptoms of a wheat allergy can include swelling, irritation, or itching in the mouth; swelling, itching, a rash, or hives on the skin; congestion; headache; difficulty breathing; and nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms of celiac disease include diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, abdominal pain, nausea, and bloating.