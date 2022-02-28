More Golden Medal Enoki Mushrooms Recalled and Distribution Suspended

by

More Golden Medal Enoki Mushrooms in 7.05 ounce and 5.25 ounce packages are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Distribution has been suspended. This is an expansion of an earlier recall issued on February 4, 2022. The original recall was just for the larger packages of the mushrooms.

No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Golden Medal Mushrooms Inc. of Los Angeles, California. The mushrooms were imported from China.

The mushrooms were distributed to distributors in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas, and then were further distributed to retail stores by January 4, 2022. The recalled product is Golden Medal Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 7.05 ounce (200 gram) packages. The UPC number printed on that label is 6953150100684 and the lot number is 300511. Also recalled is the same product in 5.25 ounce (150 gram) packages with the UPC number 6953150110157. The lot number for that product is also 300511.

The mushrooms are in a vacuum sealed plastic package with upper transparent section and the lower section with a black background. There is no English translation on the label. And there is no business name or address on the packages.

The potential for contamination was discovered during routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The pathogen was found in a 200 gram package of the mushrooms.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear. those symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches that may be preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth and miscarriage if they contract this infection, even though their illness is mild. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.