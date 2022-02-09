More Hankook Kimchi Recalled For Possible E. coli Contamination

by

More Hankook Kimchi is being recalled in Canada for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. The first recall, issued in January 2022, was for the same product; just the best before date is different. There are illnesses associated with the consumption of this product. At least 14 people are sick in Canada with E. coli infections after eating this item. The recalling firm is T-Brothers Foods & Trading Ltd.

The recalled item is Hankook (Korean characters only) original Kimchi that is packaged in 1670 gram glass jars. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 23431 00030 4 and the best before date is 22JA23 (January 23, 2022). The product was sold in British Columbia at the retail level. This recall as triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency findings during the investigation of the related outbreak. If more products are recalled, the public will be notified at the CFIA web site.

The bacteria that has made people sick is E. coli O157:H7. This pathogen will not change the way food smells, tastes, or looks, and will not affect its texture. Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include a mild fever, vomiting, and the characteristic severe abdominal cramps and bloody or watery diarrhea.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick. You can throw it away in a double bagged or sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased the kimchi for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after using this product. If you ate this product and have been ill with the symptoms mentioned, see your doctor.