More Kinder Chocolates Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

More Kinder Chocolates are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items. There is an outbreak in Europe associated with these types of products. The recalling firm is Ferrero Canada Ltd. This recall is in addition to the recall posted last week.

The recalled Kinder Chocolates products were sold nationally at the retail level. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package sizes, UPC numbers, and various best by dates, at the CFIA web site. The recalled items include Happy Moments Kinder Confections Assortment, Mini Eggs, Advent Calendar, Schoko-Bons, Mix – Egg Hunt Kit, Surprise, Disney Frozen, Surprise, Dreamworks Trolls, and Surprise, the Smurfs, among others. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the CFIA web page.

The Canadian Food Inspeciotn Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be notified with warnings on that agency’s food recall page.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hours to six days after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. Symptoms include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you ate any of these recalled Kinder Chocolate products and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor.