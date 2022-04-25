More Poppy Seeds Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

More poppy seeds of various brands are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. These recalls were triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) activities. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firms include Dutch House Farms, Oak Manor Farms, Wahu Foods Inc., Penny’s Pantry, St. Ambrose Honey, The Granary Inc., Sugar Ridge Inc., and Natural Food Pantry.

The recalled products include Organic Poppy Seeds sold in various sizes, with UPC numbers starting with 0204077, and expiration date of August 10, 2021. Poppy seeds sold in 300 gram packages, with UPC number 628384904327 and no codes is also recalled. Organic Poppy Seeds in various packages, with no UPC number are recalled; all packages sold from May 2021 to March 2022 are included.

Organic Poppy Seeds sold from bulk bins, sold in June 2020, are recalled, as are the same product sold from March 2021 to February 2022. Organic Poppy Seeds sold from March 2020 to February 2021 in 250 gram packages are recalled.

Wahu Bagel Seasoning Mxi with Himalayan Pink Salt, sold in 70 gram packages, is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 628011424532. All packages sold from June 2020-June 2021 are included in the recall. Wahu Bagel Seasoning Mix with Chili Flakes in 70 gram packages is recalled, with the UPC number 628011424075, sold from June 2020-June 2021. Wahu Bagel Seasoning Mix with Lime and Pepper in 70 gram packages is recalled, with UPC number 628011424174, sold from June 2020-June 2021. Finally, Wahu Poppy Seeds in 150 gram packages, with UPC number 628011424068 and best before date of June 2021 is also recalled.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them. You can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund, or throw them away in a secure trash can.