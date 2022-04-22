More Yes! Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

by

More Yes! Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The mushrooms were grown in China. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is T Fresh of City of Industry, California. An earlier recall of these mushrooms was issued on March 21, 2022.

The recalled product is Yes! Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 7.5 ounce (200 gram) bags. The lot number for this product is 6021053. The package is light blue and transparent plastic packaging, with the “Yes” Logo. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 825382736947 with no other codes. It was distributed from California and Texas to retail stores.

The potential for contamination was found after the California Department of Public Health found the pathogen in the mushrooms. Distribution of this product has been suspended.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

After you discard the mushrooms, you should clean your refrigerator, along with all utensils and kitchen spaces that the mushrooms may have touched, with a mild bleach solution to kill bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the Yes! Enoki Mushrooms.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.r