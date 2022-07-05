Natreve Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Recalled; 1 Illness

by

Natreve Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. One illness has been reported to the company.

Two batches of this product are included in the recall. The products were sold in the USA, in retail stores and online. No Canadian product or other products or lots of Natreve products are affected by this recall.

The powder is packaged in 13.1 ounce (10 serving) and 1.47 pound (18 servings) white tubs. Lot codes are on the bottom of each tub. The recalled product is two batches of Natreve Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor.

The first is lot code number 46359, with best before date 2/2025. The product is in 13.1 ounce (371 gram) serving size. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 628831120003. The second lot code is 46360, with a best before date of 2/2025. That lot code comes in two sizes. The 18 serving size, which is packaged in a 1.47 pound tub, has the UPC number 628831110073. The 10 serving size, in a 13.1 ounce tub, has the UPC number 628831120003.

The illness prompted this recall. An investigation was conducted by the contract manufacturer and found that the problem was caused by a production process error for those two lots.

A whey-derived flavoring ingredient was inadvertently used in the blend for the Natreve Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor. So trace amounts of milk protein were in the product., since whey is derived from milk.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to milk, do not eat it. You can throw the product away, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund.