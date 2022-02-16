Nature’s Eats Balance Hearty Mix Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Nature’s Eats Balance Hearty Mix is being recalled by several stores chains for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who has lactose intolerance could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recalling firm is Texas Star Nut & Food Co.

The stores that have posted this recall include Fred Meyer, Market Basket, Ralph’s, QFC, King Soopers, City Market, Fry’s, and Smith’s stores in specific areas.

The recalled item is Nature’s Eats Balance Hearty Mix that is packaged in 16 ounce containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 832112-00384. This product has the best by dates of 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022, 11/19/2022, and 12/31/2022.

According to the notice posted on the Fred Meyer site, the product was sold at Kroger stores in Greater Cincinnati (including Northern Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio plus South Eastern Indiana); Central and Northwest Ohio; Northwestern Virginia panhandle; Michigan; Indiana (except SE Indiana, -Evansville-); Illinois; Eastern Missouri; Greater Louisville area (including Indiana) and Lexington, Kentucky; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; King Soopers, City Market, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, QFC and Smith’s stores. Market Basket did not post specific stores or areas.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed container in a secure trash can so other people can’t access it, or you can take the product back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.