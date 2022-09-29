Now 1060 Cyclospora Illnesses in the United States This Summer

by

There are now 1060 cyclospora illnesses in 33 states in this country this summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Sixty-nine people have been hospitalized, and there are no deaths.

While these illness are reported year round, in the spring and summer the number of domestically acquired cases of cyclosporiasis usually increase exponentially. In previous years, the number of cases peaked between June and July. Activity can occur as late as September.

Many of these cases can’t be linked to an outbreak, in part because there is a lack of validated laboratory fingerprinting methods needed to link the cases together. Questionnaires and interviews are used to determine what patients ate in the 14 day period before illnesses began. If a commonality is found, traceback can help find a possible source, and the FDA or USDA may publish a recall.

This new number of 1060 cyclospora illnesses is an increase of 260 more cases since the last update was issued on August 25, 2022. Cases are still being reported, according to the CDC.

As of September 28, 2022, there are 1060 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14 day period before illness onset. The patients live in 33 states and New York City.

The illness onset date range is from May 1, 2022 to August 28, 2022. At least 69 people have been hospitalized.

There is no common food connected to these illnesses, although there are two cyclospora outbreaks being investigated by the FDA. In one, 81 people are sick. In the other, 42 people are sick. Traceback has been initiated in those of these outbreaks, but the government has not yet named a particular food. In the past, these outbreaks have been linked to restaurants, and food including basil, cilantro, raspberries, and snow pears.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include profuse and explosive diarrhea that can last for weeks or months, cramps, gas, bloating, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, fever, weight loss, and body aches. The treatment is sulfa-based.