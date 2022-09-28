New Salmonella Litchfield Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

by

A new Salmonella Litchfield outbreak has been listed on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. Twenty-eight people are sick. We do not know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized.

Traceback has been initiated in this new outbreak, but there has been no recall, no on-site inspection, and no sample collection and analysis has been started. The CDC has not mentioned this outbreak yet because there is no action consumers can take at this time to protect themselves.

Other outbreak investigations have been updated. For the cyclospora outbreak in a not yet identified food (reference #1080), sample collection and analysis has been initiated and an on-site inspection has been initiated.

For the Salmonella Mississippi outbreak in a not identified food (reference #1097), the investigation is closed, and the outbreak has ended. The outbreak was not solved.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in a not yet identified food (reference #1095), the case count has increased from 84 to 86 cases since the last update.

In the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that may be linked to romaine lettuce served at Wendy’s fast food restaurants in several states, nothing has changed. That outback investigation has not been updated for almost four weeks. Ninety-seven people are sick, 43 people have been hospitalized, and 10 people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. Patients live in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has not been solved; it has sickened at least six people. The Salmonella Senfetenberg outbreak in a not yet identified food has sickened 30 people. The second cyclospora outbreak has not changed. And the illnesses that may be linked to Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leeks frozen crumbles are still unsolved.