Old Europe Cheese Recall For Possible Listeria Contamination

An Old Europe Cheese recall for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been issued. These soft cheeses are linked to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least six people in six sates. This voluntary recall covers products with best by dates through 12/14/2022. The cheeses were distributed in many stores nationwide from August 1, 2022 through September 28, 2022. The recalling firm, Old Europe Cheese, is in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

These cheeses were sold at supermarkets, retail sorters, and wholesale outlets in the United States and Mexico. The stores that carried these cheeses include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, and Whole Foods. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include stores that did not actually receive the recalled product. To check if a cheese you bought is included in this recall, check the brand name, product name, and UPC number, or check with your retailer.

You can see the long list of recalled cheeses at the FDA web site. The brands included in this recall include Black Bear, Blood and Barrel, Charmant, Cobblestone, Culinary Tour, Fredericks, Fresh Thyme, Glenview Farms, Good and Gather, Heinen, Joan of Arc, La Bonne Vie, Lidl, Life in Provence, Market 32, Metropolitan, Prestige, Primo Taglio, Red Apple, Reny Picot, St Randeaux, Taste of Inspiration, and Trader Joe. You can see pictures of the recalled cheeses at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered after a full environmental audit of 120 samples of the precuts and of the company’s facilities. None of the products showed contamination, but one of the facilities’ samples was positive for the pathogen. That strain has been linked to the illnesses.

If you purchased any of these products, or if you are unsure if you did, do not eat them. You can throw the cheeses away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding these cheeses. And wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

If you ate these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, especially if you are pregnant, elderly, or have a chronic health condition. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.