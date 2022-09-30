Old Europe Cheese Listeria Outbreak Sickens 6, 5 Hospitalized

by

An Old Europe Cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least six people in six states and has hospitalized five, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Brie and Camembert cheese, that were sold under multiple brand names, made by this company are linked to these illnesses.

The patient case count by state is: California (1), Georgia (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), New Jersey (1), and Texas (1). The patient age range is from 56 to 83 years. Sick people’s samples were collected from August 6, 2017, to August 5, 2022.

This large date range is not uncommon in Listeria outbreaks, since not many people are sick in each outbreak and since the pathogen can exist in food manufacturing environments for years. The PulseNet system is used to identify people who may be part of the outbreak.

Old Europe Cheese recalled their brie and camembert cheeses on September 30, 2022. They also temporarily stopped producing these cheeses.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented clients in Listeria monocytogenes lawsuits for years, said, “This type of product has been linked to Listeria outbreaks before. It’s not right that someone buys a food to enjoy and gets sick enough to require hospitalization. We hope that no more people are sickened.”

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from ill person’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that the patients got sick from eating the same food. And the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development inspected the Old Europe Cheese facility in that state and collected samples. Listeria monocytogenes found in that establishment’s cooling room is closely related genetically to the samples from sick people.

Of five people interviewed by public health officials, four, or 80%, said they ate brie or camembert cheese before they got sick. Most people did not remember the brand of the cheese they ate, but one person reported eating Lidl Premium Brand Brie. Old Europe Cheese is the only manufacture of that particular brand of brie cheese.

The Old Europe Cheese Listeria monocytogenes recall covers 25 different brands of brie and camembert cheese, and includes Market 32, Good & Gather, Culinary Tour, St. Rocco, Trader Joe, Joan of Arc, and Heinen’s, among others. These cheeses were sold nationwide in the United States and Mexico at these stores: Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, and many others. The best by dates for the cheeses range from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022.

If you purchased any of those cheeses, do not eat them. Throw them away, then clean your refrigerator to kill any bacteria. If you ate these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, especially if you are elderly, pregnant, or have a chronic health condition.

If you do feel sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Old Europe Cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.