Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese Loaf Recalled Cross-Contamination

Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese Loaf is being recalled for potential cross-contamination in the plant from possibly under-processed products. No confirmed reports of illness have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kraft Heinz Foods Company of Kirksville, Missouri.

The ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products were produced on October 10, 2022. The recalled product is 16 ounce rigid vacuum-packed packages that contain Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese Loaf. The codes that are on the label range from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B”. The loaf has the establishment number Est. 537V that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia, then distributed to retail outlets.

The problem was discovered when the company told FSIS that the product was sliced on the same equipment as product that had been under processed. The equipment was not cleaned between runs of those products, which led to concerns of possible cross-contamination. The under processed product was not named.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product could be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.