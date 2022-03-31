Oysters Recalled For Norovirus in Canada as Outbreak Monitored

by

Oysters recalled for norovirus in Canada are being named as an outbreak is monitored. There are currently three recalls for raw oysters on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website. Illnesses are associated with all of these oysters, according to the CFIA.

The first recall is for some Stellar Bay Shellfish Chef Creek Oysters. Those oysters were sold in British Columbia and may also have been sold in other territories and provinces. The recalled item is Stellar Bay Shellfish Oyster, Chef Creek, sold in variable, or clerk-served packages. You can see the Harvest Date and lot numbers at the CFIA site. This recall was an update to an earlier recall with more products, including Stellar Bay Gold, Large Oyster Kusshi, and Kusshi Oysters. Those three types of oysters were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario and may have been sold in other areas of Canada; see the recall notice for more information.

The second recall is for Pacific Rim Shellfish oysters that were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. The recalled items are all Pacific Rim Shellfish (2003) Corp brand. They include XSM Tray Oyster, XSM Beach Oyster, MLarge Tray Oyster, and MLarge Beach Oyster. These items were all clerk-served and were in variable sizes. You can see the Harvest Areas, Harvest dates, and Lease numbers at the CFIA web site.

And the third recall is for Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC oysters. These oysters were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. The recalled items include Fanny Bay Oysters in Petite, Xsmall, Small, Medium, Large, and XLarge sizes; Royal Miyagi oysters sold in Petite, XSmall, Small, Medium, Large, and XLarge sizes, and Sunseeker Oysters, also sold in those sizes. You can see the lot numbers and harvest dates of those oysters at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased any of these oysters recalled for norovirus in Canada, do not eat them even if you plan to cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, usually within 24 hours of exposure.

You can throw the oysters away in a double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the oysters.