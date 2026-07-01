Five Star Shellfish Oysters Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

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Five Star Shellfish oysters are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Five Star Shellfish Inc.

The oysters were sold in the provinces of Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec. You can see more pictures of product labels at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site. The recalled products are all Five Star Shellfish brand, and the types are Malpeque, Conway Pearls, Blackberry, and Gooseberry oysters.

The recalled products include Malpeque oysters in 100 count packages, with no UPC number. The Harvest/process date is 22-JUNE-26, the Shipping date is 22-JUNE-26, the Harvest location is PEI 1Q, and the grade is Mix/Std.

Malpeque oysters in 100 count packages with no UPC number are also recalled. The Harvest/process date is 22-JUNE-26, the Shipping date is 23-JUNE-26, the Harvest location is PEI 1Q, and the grade is Mix/Std.

Malpeque oysters in 100 count packages are recalled. There is no UPC number. The Harvest/process date is 22-JUNE-26, the Shipping date is 23-JUNE-26, the Harvest location is PEI 1Q, and the grade is Sm/Std.

Also recalled are Malpeque oysters in 25 count packages. The UPC number is 8 97848 00001 5. The Harvest/process date is 22-JUNE-26, the Shipping date is 23-JUNE-26, the Harvest location is PEI 1Q, the grade is Standard, and the best by date is 22-JULY-26.

Malpeque oysters in 2.5 pound containers are included in this recall. The UPC number is 8 97848 00018 3. The Harvest/process date is 22-JUNE-26, the Shipping date is 23-JUNE-26, the Harvest location is PEI 1Q, the grade is Standard, and the best by date is 22-JULY-26.

Conway Pearls oysters are also recalled. They were sold in 100 count packages with no UPC number. The Harvest/process date is 22-JUNE-26, the Shipping date is 22-JUNE-26, the Harvest location is PEI 1Q, and the grade is Choice.

Conway Pearls oysters in 100 count packages are included in this recall. There is no UPC number. The Harvest/process date is 22-JUNE-26, the Shipping date is 23-JUNE-26, the Harvest location is PEI 1Q, and the grade is Choice.

Blackberry oysters are also recalled. They were sold in 100 count packages with no UPC number. The Harvest/process date is 22-JUNE-26, the Shipping date is 23-JUNE-26, the Harvest location is PEI 1Q, and the grade is Choice.

Finally, Gooseberry oysters are recalled. They were packaged in 100 count containers with no UPC number. The Harvest/process date is 22-JUNE-26, the Shipping date is 23-JUNE-26, the Harvest location is PEI 1Q, and the grade is Choice.

If you purchased any of these oysters, do not eat them, and do not serve or sell them to others, even if you plan to cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the oysters away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these oysters, especially if they were eaten raw, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.