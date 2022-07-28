Paralytic Shellfish Poison in Orcas Island Shellfish in Washington

by

Paralytic Shellfish Poison has been detected in shellfish that were harvested from Buck Bay on Orcas Island in San Juan County, in Washington state on July 26 and 27, 2022, according to the Washington State Department of Health (WSDH). The shellfish, which included clams and oysters, were sold directly to consumers from Buck Bay Shellfish Farm’s retail market, and to restaurants on the island.

Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) is a naturally occurring marine toxin produced by some types of microscopic algae. Shellfish eat these algae and retain the toxin. The toxin is not destroyed by cooking or freezing.

Public health officials detected the toxin through their biotoxin monitoring program. The shellfish had PSP levels that were nearly four times the allowable levels for harvest. As of July 27, 2022, there have been no reports of illness associated with the consumption of the shellfish.

Symptoms of PSP occur within minutes, up to a few hours, after consuming contaminated shellfish. People have died within 30 minutes of eating clams, mussels, and oysters contaminated with the toxin. The symptoms of PSP include tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, fingers, and toes; nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea; loss of coordination, difficulty speaking and swallowing, and total muscular paralysis with respiratory arrest in severe cases.

If you eat shellfish and experience the first mild symptoms of PSP, see a healthcare provider immediately. If symptoms are severe, call 911 or go to the emergency room immediately.

Biotoxin closures are listed on the DOH’s Shellfish Safety Map. You can also call the biotin tide hotline at 1-800-562-5632 before you harvest shellfish yourself.