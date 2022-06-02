Paris Brothers Cheeses Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Paris Brothers cheeses are being voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Paris Brothers Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri.

These cheeses were made on May 4, 5, and 6, 2022 and are the only products included in this recall. The shipping cartons have the lot codes of 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022. Individual stores may have relabeled the consumer packages. The recalled cheeses are:

Cottonwood River Cheddar

D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

Paris Brothers Colby Jack

Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

Cervasi Pecorino Romano

The products were sold to wholesalers for distribution in grocery stores in these states: Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, one store in Mississippi, and one store in Florida. You can see the very long list of stores and states where the cheeses were sold, and which cheeses were sold at these stores, at the FDA web site.

This recall was triggered by routine sampling conducted by the FDA. If you bought any of these Paris Brothers cheeses, do not eat them, even if some has been eaten and no one is sick. It can take up to 70 days for the symptoms of listeriosis to appear, and a product may not be contaminated evenly.

You can throw the cheese away in a double bagged package, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you have discarded these Paris Brothers cheeses, and wash your hands throughly with soap and water after cleaning.

If you ate any of these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning for 50 days. Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches that may be preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women are at special risk for this infection, since it can cause miscarriage and stillbirth even though the woman may only be mildly ill. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.