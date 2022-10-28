Paw Paw Gelato and Pumpkin Gelato Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Paw Paw Gelato and Harvest Pumpkin Gelato are being recalled because they may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Zingerman’s Creamery of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

There are 173 pints of the Paw Paw Gelato, 50 quarts of that product, 58 pints of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato, along with 10 quarts of the Pumpkin Gelato included in this recall. The gelato was distributed in Ann Arbor and Chelsea, Michigan through Zingerman’s Creamery, Zingerman’s Deli, Zingerman’s Mail Order, Argus Farm Stop (Packard), and Agricole Farm Stop.

Both types of gelato are packaged in paper pint packages and clear plastic quart containers with a green Paw Paw and orange Harvest Pumpkin labeled flavor sticker. The pints are blue with the brand Zingerman’s on it. The recalled lots are: for the Paw Paw, 220916, 220928, 221005, 221012, 221018; and for the Harvest Pumpkin, 220909, 220919, 220928. The lot number is on the top left corner of the nutrition label. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The error was made because recipe changes were made to the products earlier this year to improve the overall quality; add yolk was added. Seasonal flavors were accidentally overlooked in the label changes.

If you purchased these products and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.