Peppercorn Collection Gift Set Recalled For Aspergillus Mold

Peppercorn Collection Gift Set is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Aspergillus brasiliensis mold and a compound that mold produces called Ochratoxin A. The mold that that toxin were detected in the Malaysian Long Pepper that is included in the kit. No illnesses have been reported the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Something South African LLC of Seattle, Washington.

Aspergillus brasiliensis is a type of fungus that can cause infection if it is inhaled. Most people are not susceptible to this strain, but anyone with a compromised immune system can be. And Ochratoxin A is a mycotoxin produced by Aspergillus species.

The recalled product is Peppercorn Collection Gift Set. It has eight different kinds of dried peppers. Each pepper is packaged in a sealed glass tube. You can see the Malaysian Long Pepper through a sleeve in the package. The set weighs 4.87 ounces (138 grams) and has the SKU number 549153. The product also has the UPC number 6 009686 793712 stamped on the label.

The recall was triggered when the company’s supplier told them that mold and Ochratoxin A were found in the Malaysian Long Pepper. The production of this product has stopped as the supplier investigates the root cause of the problem.

If you bought this product, do not use it or give it as a gift. You can throw the set away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.