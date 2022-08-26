Piantedosi Baked Products Recalled For Botulism and Cronobacter

by

Piantedosi baked products are being recalled because they were made with an ingredient, Golden Gloss glaze, that was formulated with recalled Lyons Magnus products. The recall is for possible Cronobacter and botulism contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date, and no pathogens have been found in Piantedosi baking Company products to date. The recalling firm is Piantedosi Baking Company of Malden, Massachusetts.

The Lyons Magnus recall of August 10, 2022 was expanded and the Golden Gloss glaze was used in a limited production of Piantedosi baked products, including dinner rolls, sandwich rolls, and bun products. The recall does not affect any other Piantedosi Baking Company products. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the case SKU number, product name, case count, UPC number, lot codes, and expiration dates. The products still within expiration dates include Finger Roll, Soft Dinner Roll No Seeds, Gourmet Junior Burger Roll, B & W Sweet Burger Roll, Clustered Potato Burger Roll, Split Top Burger Roll, and Brioche-Style Slider Roll, among others. The products that are expired include Jr. Potato Burger Roll, Sweet Potato Sandwich Roll, Potato Slider Roll, Potato Finger Roll, Onion Bulkie Roll, and Potato Hamburger Roll, among others.

These products were sold between March 21, 2022 and April 25, 2022. If you purchased any of these products with those UPC numbers, lot codes, and expiration dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.