Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Desserts Recalled For Peanuts

Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is HP Hood LLC of Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

The problem is that Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, which contains peanuts, was packaged in the Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert containers. The recalled product is packaged in 1 pint containers. The item number for the chocolate chip product is 70990 and the item number for the peanut butter swirl product is 70986. The UPC number for the chocolate chip product is 44100709906, and the UPC number for the peanut butter swirl product is 44100709869. Both items have a best by date of 12/17/22.

The issue was discovered by a retail customer, who notified the company about the problem. All retail consumers that received the recalled product are being instructed to remove them from their shelves. This recall does not apply to any other UPC numbers, best by dates, or varieties of Planet Oat frozen desserts.

If you purchased that product and are allergic to peanuts, don’t eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.