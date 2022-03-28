Possible Hepatitis A at Sunlife Organics Juice Bar in West Hollywood

by

A possible Hepatitis A exposure at the Sunlife Organics Juice Bar in West Hollywood, California has been reported by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. That facility is located at 8570 West Sunset Boulevard Suite 61 B in West Hollywood.

Public health officials are recommending that anyone who ate food or drank beverages at that location from March 14 to March 17, 2022 get a hepatitis A or immune globulin vaccination as soon as possible. Since these vaccines are only effective when given within two weeks of exposure, that means that anyone who ate there on March 14, 2022 needs to get a shot today.

Hepatitis A vaccinations will be offered for free to anyone who has ben exposed at the Sunlife Organics Juice Bar. The shots will be offered at the Hollywood Wilshire Health Center located at 5205 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California. The hours are Monday, March 28, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, and Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. You may also be able to get the vaccine at your local pharmacy or doctor’s office. If you have been vaccinated or have had this infection before, you may be protected; check with your doctor to be sure.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection that affects the liver. It is highly contagious and is spread from person-to-person contact, through the fecal oral route through contaminated food and drink, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.

The beset way to prevent the spread of this virus is through vaccinations. Everyone should also stay home from work or school if they are sick, especially with a diarrheal illness. In addition, never prepare food for others if you are sick, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing food and before eating, and after using the bathroom or taking care of someone who is sick.

Symptoms of hepatitis A usually do not begin until two weeks to 50 days after exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, and abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant. Other symptoms include clay-colored stools, dark urine, a low grade fever, loss of appetite, joint pain, and intense itching. The hallmark symptom of hepatitis A is yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice.