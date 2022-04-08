Possible Hepatitis Exposure at Wheat Ridge King Soopers in Colorado

by

A possible Hepatitis A exposure has occurred at the Wheat Ridge King Soopers in Colorado. A food handler tested positive for the virus. The press release from the Jefferson County Public Health Department says that this is an isolated incident that has been confirmed as related to international travel, not local disease transmission.

Consumers may be at risk of exposure if they purchased and consumed deli meats and/or cheeses that were sliced online at the deli on certain dates. Another possible exposure is from eating onsite-prepared sandwiches containing deli meats or cheeses from that specific location. The dates of purchase in question are March 20 to March 30, 2022.

Unfortunately, anyone who ate those foods purchased from that store before March 25, 2022 may no longer be able to be vaccinated against the virus, which is effective when given within two weeks of exposure. All that group can do is monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A, which usually appear 15 to 50 days after exposure, and see their doctors if they do get sick. But contact your doctor to ask about post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) which may be an option.

If you ate those foods from March 25, 2022 to March 30, 2022, you should be eligible for the vaccine. Full vaccination includes two doses given six months apart.

Jefferson County Public Health will be offering vaccinations and PEP free of charge for anyone who may have been exposed at the Wheat Ridge King Soopers. For questions, contact the health department at 303-239-7078. The clinics are:

Jefferson County Public Health

645 Parfet Street, Lakewood, CO 80215

Friday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tri-County Health Department

122nd Avenue #200, Westminster, CO 80234

Friday, April 8th: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12th: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12th: 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Public Health Institute at Denver Health

660 N. Bannock Street, Pavilion L — 2nd Floor, Denver, CO 80204

Friday, April 8 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, dark urine, light clay-colored stools, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Remember that people are infectious two weeks before symptoms appear. The best way to prevent infection is through vaccination, but people should also stay home from work and school if they are sick. In addition, always wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom and caring for someone who is ill, and before eating or preparing food for others.