A possible Long Beach Meals on Wheels hepatitis A exposure has occurred in California. The incident occurred because a volunteer who was helping package food was allegedly diagnosed with the illness. The exposures took place in “late May and June” 2022.

The agency delivers meals five times a week to about 400 people in Long Beach. Most of the clients are elderly. The Long Beach Health Department sent letters to those affected by this issue on May 23 and 31, and June 6 and June 13, 2022, warning them about the exposure.

The Health Department has stated that risk of infection is low, but there is still la risk. Meals on Wheels has cooperated fully with the investigation. The Health Department stated, “The potential exposure was not due to lack of health and safety protocols. We believe Meals on Wheels is a great resource to the community and encourage those who benefit from the service to stay enrolled.”

If you ate any of those meals from Long Beach Meals on Wheels in late May and June, 2022, you should talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated. The hepatitis A vaccine is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure. After that, all anyone can do is watch for the symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they develop.

Those symptoms, which can take 15 to 50 days to appear, include stomach and abdominal pain, dark colored urine, light clay colored stools, diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, loss of appetite, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes. There is no treatment for this viral infection. Most people recover after a few weeks, but some, especially those with liver disease, can become sick enough to require hospitalization.