Prairie City Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because it was made with Jif peanut butter that is also recalled. The peanut butter is part of a nationwide Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak that has sickened at least 16 people in 12 states. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Prairie City Bakery of Vernon Hills, Illinois.

The recalled product is 50,220 individually wrapped cakes that are sold in 2 ounce packages and in ten packs of 2 ounce packages. The item is Prairie City Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake that contains cooked peanut butter. The ten pack has a UPC number of 7-97884-36719-9, and the individual unit UPC number is 7-97884-36718-2. The lot number of 1357-1 has a best by date of 6/23/2023, and the lot number 2085-1 has a best by date of 9/25/2023. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the FDA web site.

They were sold at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide. Cooking does kill Salmonella bacteria as long as the product reaches a certain temperature. The recall was initiated after the company’s copacker who produces and packages this item for Prairie City Bakery was told that the peanut butter used to make the product was recalled by Jif.

The recalled product should not be consumed or handled outside of its package. If you bought either of these products, you can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.