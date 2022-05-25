Secondary Jif Peanut Butter Recalls Include Snacks, Chocolate, Deli Items

by

Secondary Jif peanut butter recalls have started, and the list is a long one. There are now 10 secondary recalls ranging from snack packs to chocolate products to deli items made at individual stores. Keep this list handy as it will be updated daily with new recalls. The original recall of several varieties and configurations of peanut butter was issued on May 20, 2022.

There is a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak linked to some Jif peanut butter products. The recall notices all state that there are no illnesses linked to those specific products. You can see details about these recalls, including item numbers, lot codes, UPC numbers, expiration dates, stores where these products were sold, states where they were sold, and some product pictures in the individual recall notices.

Secondary Jif Peanut Butter Recalls

On May 21, 2022, Wawa removed one product made with the peanut butter. It is Wawa Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper that is packaged in 4.9 ounce containers. All codes are included. Jif Creamy Peanut Butter in 16 ounce jars, with UPC number 00051500255162 and lot codes 1274425 thru 2140425 are also recalled at that store.

On May 21, 2022, Albertsons recalled store prepared items made with the peanut butter. The recalled products include Apples Sliced with Peanut Butter, Mini Peanut Butter Cream Pie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, ReadyMeals PB & Trail Mix Snack, and ReadyMeals Quad PB Apple Pretzel Brownie, among others. Different items were sold at various stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King’s, and Balducci’s.

On May 23, 2022, 795 boxes of Wilbur Milk and Dark Chocolate products, such as peanut butter eggs and fudge, were recalled. These items were sold at the Wilbur Chocolate store in Lititz, Pennsylvania, and online through the company’s website.

On May 23, 2022, Fresh Seasons Power Packs were recalled. They were sold in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin in retail stores and vending machines.

On May 24, 2022, Mary’s Harvest recalled two products. They are Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G. These items were sold in Oregon and Washington through retailers and supermarkets from February 19, 2022 through May 23, 2022.

On May 24, 2022, Garden Cut recalled snack cups that were sold in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. They include Tart Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter, Celery Bites with Peanut Butter, and Sweet Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter. The peanut butter is in a separate package inside those products.

On May 24, 2022, Coblentz Chocolate Company recalled some of its products. These items were sold nationwide through the Coblentz Chocolate Company store and other retail locations. The products include Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Peanut Butter Truffle, Deluxe Assortment, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn, among others.

On May 24, 2022, Country Fresh recalled snack products made with the peanut butter. They include Snack Fresh, Snack Sensations, Giant, Wegmans, and Market32 brands. The products include Apples and Peanut Butter, Apple, Pretzel, & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter, and Apples, Cheese, & Pretzels with Peanut Butter, among others.

On May 24, 2022 Fudgeamentals and Walmart recalled fudge made with the peanut butter that were sold nationwide. The recalled products include Walmart Market Fudge Trio, Fudgeamentals Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge Bar, and Variety Tray, among others.

On May 24, 2022 Del Monte recalled some fresh cut fruit and vegetable products made with ready to eat Jif peanut butter dip. They include Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 ounce) Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 ounce), Apples and Peanut Butter (6 ounce, and 5.5 ounce), and Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup, among others. These items were also sold under the 7-Eleven, Circle K, and Get Go brand names. They have best if used by dates on or before May 30, 2022. The recall does not affect any other Fresh Del Monte portfolio items.

Next Steps

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them, even if some has been eaten and no one has been ill. Bacteria can cluster in small areas in a product and not every bite of a food may be contaminated. Throw them away in a secure garbage can or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Then clean your pantry or refrigerator with soap and water to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you ate any of these products and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. Symptoms include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.