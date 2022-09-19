by

A public health alert for Public Health Alert for Aprons Bacon Cheddar Smothered Chicken has been issued because the product may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. A recall was not requested because this item is no longer available in stores.

The raw, ready to cook chicken entree product was produced on September 9, 2022. The product under the health alert is 12 ounce plastic wrapped metal containers containing “Aprons Ready to Cook Meal for One Bacon Cheddar Smothered Chicken.” The product has the use by date of 9/21/2022 stamped on the label.

This item has the establishment number “P-48176” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The meals were shipped to Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that they had been told by their customer that an incorrect label was attached to the back of the plastic wrapped container. The label has information applying to one of the company’s chicken cordon bleu products, which does not contain egg. The bacon cheddar chicken meal does contain egg.

FSIS is concerned that this product could be in consumers’ home freezers or refrigerators. Please check your kitchen to see if you did buy it.

If you do have Aprons Smothered Bacon Cheddar Chicken Meal and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.