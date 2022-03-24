Public Health Alert For Charlie’s Delivered Salads For Allergens

by

A public health alert has been issued for Charlie’s Delivered Salads because the products may contain egg, milk, peanut, or wheat that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, and anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Charlie’s Produce.

There are three different products included in this recall. These salads are no longer available for sale, so a recall was not issued, but FSIS is concerned that some of these products could be in consumers’ refrigerators. The company notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that an incorrect salad dressing was included in the packaging.

These Charlie’s Delivered Salads were produced from March 8, 2022 to March 17, 2022. The ready to eat salads include:

12 ounce plastic containers of “Charlie’s DELIVERED FRESH DAILY SOUTHWEST SALAD” with best by dates 3/15/22 through 3/24/22, that may include Thai-style salad dressing, which contains undeclared peanut and wheat.

12 ounce plastic containers of “Charlie’s DELIVERED FRESH DAILY CHICKEN BLT SALAD” with best by dates 3/15/22 through 3/24/22, that may include Thai-style salad dressing, which contains undeclared peanut.

11 ounce plastic containers of “Signature Café THAI Style Salad with White Meat Chicken” with best by dates 3/15/22 through 3/24/22, that may include BBQ Ranch salad dressing, which contains undeclared egg and milk.

These salads all have the establishment number “P-38458” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail and food service locations in Alaska.

If you bought these salads and cannot eat any of the ingredients listed, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.