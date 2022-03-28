Public Health Alert For Hannaford Freshly Made Meal Chicken Breast

by

A public health alert has been issued for Hannaford Freshly Made Meal Chicken Breast for the allergens wheat and soy that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with this issue.

The chicken breast component of this ready to eat meal kit may contain the allergens. The recalling firm is Taylor Farms New England Inc. of North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

The meal kits were produced March 19, 2022 to March 22, 2022. The products are:

11.55 ounce plastic containers of “freshly made meal CHICKEN BREAST” with sell by dates of 03/26/22 through 03/29/22, and lot codes of TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.

11.55 ounce plastic containers of “Hannaford freshly made meal chicken breast” with sell by dates of 03/26/22 through 03/29/22, and the lot codes TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.

These items both have the establishment number “P-46638” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The meal kits were sold at the retail level in these states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The problem was discovered when the establishment found that different seasonings than usual were being used on the product labeled as grilled chicken breasts. FSIS has verified that these products are no longer available for sale, but some may still be in consumers’ refrigerators.

If you bought either of these products with those dates and codes, and are allergic to wheat or soy or have celiac disease, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take the back to the place of purchase for a refund.