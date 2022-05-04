Queen Bee Candies Recalled For Undeclared Milk and Tree Nuts

by

Queen Bee Candies are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain milk and tree nuts that are not declared on the label. The recall is for a variety of honey caramel candy products and chocolates. The recall notice does not state if any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported. The recalling firm is Queen Bee LLC of Lovell, Wyoming.

These items were sold within the last year. They were sold at Queen Bee Gardens and were also distributed through retail, wholesale, and direct sales nationwide. Production dates of these products are through April 26, 2022.

The tree nut allergen issue was identified as part of a routine food safety inspection, and the milk issue was found as part of a label review. The tree nuts include macadamia nuts, coconut, pecans, walnuts, almonds, and cashews.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the UPC number of these items. They include Truffle Almond Coconut Classic, Dark on Dark Classic, Fudge Classic, German Chocolate, Grandma’s Fudge Classic, Bee Energy Bar, Bee Honeycomb Toffee Milk, Honey Caramels Almond Coconut, Honey Caramels Cinnamon Honey, Honey Caramels Creamy Fudge, Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Cashew, Honeymoon gift box, Truffle Gift box, and Chocolate Sampler, among others. All of these products have a unique UPC number.

If you bought any of these products and cannot consume milk or tree nuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.