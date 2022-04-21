Raw Oysters Norovirus Outbreak Case Count Increases to 103 Sick

by

The raw oysters norovirus outbreak case count has increased to at least 103 sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is an increase of 12 more patients since the original outbreak announcement was posted on April 6, 2022. There is a norovirus outbreak in Canada linked to the same oysters that has sickened at least 300 people in five provinces.

The states where ill persons live include California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The number of states in this outbreak has not changed. No recall has been ordered.

The number of people sick is an estimate based on the information the government ha at this time. The CDC is working with state and local officials to try to pinpoint the actual number of people sickened and will update this number when possible.

Oysters are filter-feeding shellfish, which means that they can collected viruses, such as norovirus, and pathogens ranging from Salmonella to Vibrio to Shigella to E. coli, as they eat. Anyone who consumes shellfish raw or undercooked is at risk of contracting various illnesses caused by those pathogens.

To stay safe when eating oysters cook them to a minimum final internal temperature of 145°F, and confirm that temperature with a reliable food thermometer. Cooking oysters just until they open does not guarantee that safe temperature is reached.

Symptoms of a norovirus infection usually appear 12 to 48 hours after eating food contaminated with this virus. People usually feel very sick with vomiting and diarrhea. While most people recover without medical attention, some, especially young children and older adults, can become dehydrated and require hospitalization.

Symptoms of dehydration include a decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up. Signs of dehydration in children include being unusually sleepy or fussy and crying without tears.